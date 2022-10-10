Alleged liquor thief reportedly caught on camera during break-in Loop Jamaica

The police have laid charges against a 22-year-old man whom technology helped to implicate in a break-in at a business place in Falmouth, Trelawny on Monday, September 19.

The accused is Shakeel Johnson of Martha Brae district in Trelawny.

Reports are that about 8:38 pm, the owner securely locked up her business establishment and left.

She later discovered that the business had been broken into, and alcoholic beverages valued at $49,000 were stolen.

The matter was reported to the police and during the ensuing investigation, CCTV footage was obtained, which showed Johnson stealing the items.

Detectives arrested him on Sunday, October 9 and subsequently charged him with shop breaking and larceny.

His court date is being finalised.