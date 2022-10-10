Alleged liquor thief reportedly caught on camera during break-in Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Alleged liquor thief reportedly caught on camera during break-in Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Alleged liquor thief ‘caught on camera during break-in’

St James man suspected to have killed partner, then take own life

Manchester farmer charged for knife attack on woman

Stewart’s Automotive Chair releases first book

Lashings Hotel acquires beach club ahead of winter tourist season

Bus carrying students crashes and overturns in Stony Hill

EU reiterates call to abolish death penalty

Major focus on the homeless October 10

British sprinter Chijindu Ujah gets 22-month doping ban

Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts

Monday Oct 10

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

28 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have laid charges against a 22-year-old man whom technology helped to implicate in a break-in at a business place in Falmouth, Trelawny on Monday, September 19.

The accused is Shakeel Johnson of Martha Brae district in Trelawny.

Reports are that about 8:38 pm, the owner securely locked up her business establishment and left.

She later discovered that the business had been broken into, and alcoholic beverages valued at $49,000 were stolen.

The matter was reported to the police and during the ensuing investigation, CCTV footage was obtained, which showed Johnson stealing the items.

Detectives arrested him on Sunday, October 9 and subsequently charged him with shop breaking and larceny.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Alleged liquor thief ‘caught on camera during break-in’

Jamaica News

St James man suspected to have killed partner, then take own life

Jamaica News

Manchester farmer charged for knife attack on woman

More From

Jamaica News

17-year-old remanded on charge of murdering schoolmate

The seventeen-year-old Kingston Technical High School female student who is charged with the recent death of her schoolmate, was remanded in police custody on Friday.
The teen, whose name cannot be

See also

Jamaica News

Bus carrying students crashes and overturns in Stony Hill

A bus carrying several students and other passengers crashed and overturned in Stony Hill, St Andrew on Monday.
Reports are that the passengers received cuts and bruises and were left traumatized f

Jamaica News

US still urging citizens to reconsider travel to Jamaica

Four months after the US urged Americans to reconsider visiting Jamaica due to crime, listing eight of the country’s 14 parishes as having an “increased risk”, the US Department of State has reissued

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Demolition in Clifton brings support, criticism of Holness

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the demolition of approximately numerous houses that were being built on lands reportedly captured and sold by unauthorised pers

Business

Lashings Hotel acquires beach club ahead of winter tourist season

Lashings Hotel in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth has acquired a beach club as a permanent addition to its tourism operation.
The boutique resort took over the operations of the villa suites on the be

Jamaica News

September 2023 trial date for ‘Beachy Stout’ re 2nd wife’s murder

Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, the popular Portland businessman who is accused of murdering his two wives, is to stand trial for the murder of the younger of the two women on September 18, 2023.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols