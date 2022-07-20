Alleged ‘major players’ in narco-trafficking trade in custody | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Alleged ‘major players’ in narco-trafficking trade in custody | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Alleged ‘major players’ in narco-trafficking trade in custody

WATCH: Gun holders trade bullets in reported road rage incident

Three men fatally shot by cops in St Elizabeth

World Champs: Distin, Williamson 9th and 11th in long jump final

World Champs: Fraser-Pryce blasts Oregon22 schedule

World Champs: Jaheel Hyde achieves new PB in 400m hurdles final

World Champs: Dacres, Smikle finish down the pack in discus final

Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

Live blog: Day 5… More action from Oregon22!

Wednesday Jul 20

26?C
Jamaica News

Nabbed in joint ops in MoBay and Kingston

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Major anti-narco ops in MoBay and Kingston

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

At least five people alleged to be major players in the narco-trafficking trade were on Wednesday morning taken into custody during an anti-narcotics operation in Montego Bay, St James and Kingston, the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is reporting.

In a tweet about an hour ago, MOCA shared that those taken into custody include two people who are to be extradited to the US.

MOCA said the operation was a multi-agency one, which involved the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Narcotics Divison, the Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC), the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, Financial Investigations Division (FID), the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), US Drug Enforcement Administration, and United States Marshals.

The agency said more details will be provided later.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

#CANTO2022: Big Tech in focus on day 3

Jamaica News

Alleged ‘major players’ in narco-trafficking trade in custody

Jamaica News

WATCH: Gun holders trade bullets in reported road rage incident

More From

World Champs

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

Jamaica News

See also

No more than $6,000 for school registration packages

Ministry of Education issues bulletin for administrators

World Champs

World Champs: Ricketts claims silver in women’s triple jump event

Jamaica’s Shaneika Ricketts on Monday night claimed the silver medal in the the women’s triple jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
This adds to the silver she won

World Champs

World Champs: Jamaica’s Big 3 qualify for women 200m final

Jamaica will be represented in the World Championships 200m final by all three women who swept the podium places in the 100m final.
Shericka Jackson, the pre-race favourite based on her outstanding

Jamaica News

Murder probe: 2 cops arrested, search on for another who fled island

The police high command has confirmed that two policemen are now in custody and a search launched for another, who has reportedly left the island, as investigators intensify their probe into

Sport

World Champs: Christopher Taylor dismisses fitness level concerns

EUGENE, Oregon: Quarter-miler Christopher Taylor says he is in good condition to secure a spot in the men’s 400m final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
There have been questi

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols