Alleged ‘major players’ in narco-trafficking trade in custody | Loop Jamaica

At least five people alleged to be major players in the narco-trafficking trade were on Wednesday morning taken into custody during an anti-narcotics operation in Montego Bay, St James and Kingston, the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is reporting.

In a tweet about an hour ago, MOCA shared that those taken into custody include two people who are to be extradited to the US.

MOCA said the operation was a multi-agency one, which involved the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Narcotics Divison, the Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC), the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, Financial Investigations Division (FID), the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), US Drug Enforcement Administration, and United States Marshals.

The agency said more details will be provided later.