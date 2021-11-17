Alleged robber beaten to death after ‘being caught in the act’ | Loop Jamaica

Alleged robber beaten to death after 'being caught in the act'
Alleged robber beaten to death after 'being caught in the act'

A man was killed on Monday night by residents in Rocky Point, Clarendon after he reportedly opened gunfire at a family during a break-in.

The gun that was involved was handed over to the police.

Reports are that a few minutes after 8pm, members of a family returned home to find their house being ransacked by the man.

He reportedly opened gunfire at them and a struggle ensued.

The family members called for help from residents, who responded and proceeded to beat the unidentified man, causing him to sustain serious injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

