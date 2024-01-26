Alleged robbers, cabbie and conductor, booked after highway shooting Loop Jamaica

Two Kingston men have been slapped with several charges following an incident in Linstead, St Catherine on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Charged are:

* 45-year-old Junior Morris, a taxi operator of Sunrise Drive, Kingston 19, and

* 31-year-old Kemar Foster, a conductor of Denham Town, Kingston 13.

Both men are charged with shooting with intent (three counts), possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Reports from the St Catherine North police are that about 3:45 am, police received information that a business establishment in Linstead was robbed by men traveling in a Silver Toyota Belta motorcar.

The Linstead Operational Support Team, which was in the area, responded to the transmission and went in pursuit of the men, who attempted to escape via the toll road.

The men were successfully intercepted by the law enforcers, but both reportedly alighted from the vehicle and challenged the police to a gunfight.

The cops reportedly took action and returned the gunfire.

The men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

They were subsequently charged following identification parades.

Their court date is being finalised.