Alleged robbers held, loot recovered and gun seized in Portland Loop Jamaica

Three men were apprehended and a firearm was seized following a robbery at Snow Hill district in Portland on Friday, March 10.

Reports are that about 11pm, the now complainant was in the process of closing up her bar, when a Toyota Probox motorcar was driven up with armed men aboard.

The men exited the motor vehicle and pushed the woman inside the bar and proceeded to rob her of personal items, an undetermined sum of money, and a quantity of liquor and cigarettes, before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted and a Toyota Probox motorcar was intercepted along the Caenwood main road in the Hope Bay area of the parish with three men aboard.

A Samsung cellular phone – property of the complainant – was reportedly found in the possession of the suspects.

The men were taken into custody pending further investigations into a number of robberies and breakings that have been committed across the parish.

Following investigative leads, law enforcers conducted operations in the communities of St Margaret’s Bay and Snow Hill, where several premises were searched and a quantity of assorted liquor, suspected to have been stolen from business places in the parish, were seized.

Subsequently, the police, acting on information, conducted an operation along the St Margaret’s Bay main road, where a bag was found. During a search of the bag, a Luger 9mm pistol was found with a magazine affixed containing two 9mm cartridges, and was seized.