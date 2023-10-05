Alleged serial shooter slapped with 22 charges, including murder Loop Jamaica

A 21-year-old construction worker who was held in connection with numerous shooting incidents and murders that occurred between December 2022 and July 2023 in Clarendon and Manchester has been arrested and charged.

Deandre Grant of Bellfield district, Manchester and Canaan Heights, May Pen, Clarendon, has been charged with:

Murder (two counts)Conspiracy to Commit Murder (two counts)Wounding with Intent (two counts)Shooting with IntentUnauthorised Possession of Prohibited Weapon (four counts)Unauthorised Possession of Ammunition (five counts)Using a Firearm to Commit a Felony (six counts)

The Manchester police have reported that Grant’s first alleged shooting resulted in the killing of 21-yearold Soniel Muschette, otherwise called ‘Shine’, a construction worker of Comfort district, Manchester, on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Reports are that about 4pm on that date, Muschette was shot to death in Kendal district in the parish.

Forty-four-year-old Novlyn Matthews, otherwise called ‘Catherine’, a chef of New Green district, Manchester, was reportedly shot and killed and a man injured in an attack in their community on Friday, March 3.

Reports are that Matthews and the man were walking along a roadway when they were pounced upon by four me, allegedly including Grant, who were all armed. The men opened gunfire on both persons, hitting them multiple times before escaping in the area.

The injured persons were transported to hospital, where Matthews was pronounced dead and the injured man was treated.

Grant allegedly struck again at a plaza in Mandeville on Monday, March 6, where it was reported that two security guards were attacked by three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The attackers restrained and demanded money from one of the two guards. The demands were not met, and a tussle ensued, The attackers fled after opening gunfire.

Grant’s alleged last victim was shot and injured on Monday, July 31 at the man’s home in Top Coffee Grove district in Manchester.

The man reported that he was at home at about 12:50 am when he was attacked by Grant, who was armed with a gun.

A fight ensued, during in which the man was shot several times.

He ran and was later assisted to hospital, where he was treated.

Following an operation, Grant was arrested on Wednesday, August 2 in Westmoreland in relation to a separate incident.

He was later handed over to the Manchester police, and charges were laid against him on Wednesday, October 4.

A court date is being arranged for him.