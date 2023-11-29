Alleged shop breaker is a woman Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two-year-old Keniece Johnson, otherwise called ‘Kim’, a customer service representative of North Hampton district in St Elizabeth, was charged with shop breaking and larceny in relation to an incident in her community on Sunday, November 5.

Reports from the Black River police are that about 2pm, a man locked his business establishment and left.

He later received a telephone call from someone, claiming that Johnson was inside the shop.

On his return, the business operator noticed that a window was opened, and entry had been gained through the back door to the establishment.

The businessman made further checks and realised that money had been stolen.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, Johnson was arrested on Tuesday, November 28, and was charged on Wednesday, November 29 after a question-and-answer session in the presence of her attorney.

A court date has not yet been finalised for the accused woman.