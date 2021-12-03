Alliance Finance Ltd comments on FID’s decision to charge the entity | Loop Jamaica

Popular insurance premium financing and short-term loan entity, Alliance Finance Limited (AFL), has said it’s in good standing with all Government of Jamaica financial guidelines and regulations.

AFL gave the assurance Thursday evening following a move by investigators to lay charges against the company on the heel of a Question and Answer session with non-executive directors, Peter and Robert Chin.

The Financial Investigation Division (FID) has charged that the AFL breached Section 22(a) of the Bank of Jamaica Act and Section 10 of the Banking Services Act when it disbursed loans, including insurance premium finance facilities in US dollars.

A few transactions conducted between 2009 and 2013 reportedly led to the charges.

Both Robert and Peter Chin are to appear in Court on December 16 to answer the charges on behalf of the company.

Commenting on Thursday, Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, who represents the Chin brother, noted: “AFL along remains committed to resolving this matter amicably via the court and ensuring that justice prevails. They will therefore limit their comment until the relevant processes are engaged.

“What AFL has been accused of doing really is a matter which is not unusual in terms of what was up until recently considered financial best practice in the sector across Jamaica and the region.”

Tavares-Finson noted that when concerns about a few transactions were raised a few years ago, following an internal review process, AFL immediately alerted the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) and took steps to ensure the entity remains in good standing with all relevant Government of Jamaica rules and regulations.

AFL is a lending company that primarily has as its core business insurance premium financing and short-term loans. AFL reiterated in its statement that it operates independently of any other entities, which the Chins are associated.