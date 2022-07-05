Allyson Felix gets mixed relay nod, heading to 10th worlds | Loop Jamaica

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allyson Felix was named to her 10th world championship team, where she will have a chance to run in the mixed relay event and add to her record medal collection.
Felix, whose 18 medals are the most in world-championship history, has announced that this will be her final season in track. At last month’s U.S. championships, she finished sixth in the 400 metres and did not qualify for any individual events. But the 36-year-old was named to the mixed relay pool Tuesday when USA Track and Field released its 151-person roster for worlds.
The world championships run July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.
Missing from the roster was Sha’Carri Richardson, who failed to qualify for the finals of either the 100 or 200 metres at nationals. Richardson won the women’s 100 at Olympic trials last year but was banned from the games after testing positive for a substance found in marijuana.
Among those named to the women’s 4×100 relay pool was Gabby Thomas, the 200-metre champion in 2021 who has been dealing with a hamstring injury this season. Thomas finished eighth at nationals last month.
The U.S. will send nine reigning world champions and 29 medalists from Tokyo to the first world championships on American soil. Among those world champions is 100-metre titlist Christian Coleman, who was banned from the Olympics after a case involving missed doping tests.
One headline race of 10-day meet features reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin against reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad in the 400-metre hurdles.
They have taken turns setting world records over the past three years; McLaughlin lowered it to 51.41 seconds last month at nationals. Muhammad sat out nationals with a hamstring injury. Her world title guaranteed her a spot on the U.S. team.
USA team for Oregon
Women
100m: Aleia Hobbs, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry
200m: Tamara Clark, Jenna Prandini, Abby Steiner
400m: Talitha Diggs, Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby
800m: Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Ajee Wilson
1500m: Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee, Elle St. Pierre
5000m: Elise Cranny, Emily Infeld, Karissa Schweizer
10,000m: Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers, Karissa Schweizer
Marathon: Emma Bates, Keira D’Amato, Sara Hall
3000m steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Courtney Wayment
100m hurdles: Nia Ali, Alia Armstrong, Keni Harrison, Alaysha Johnson
400m hurdles: Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Britton Wilson
Heptathlon: Michelle Atherley, Anna Hall, Kendell Williams, Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler
High jump: Vashti Cunningham, Rachel Glenn, Rachel McCoy
Pole vault: Gabriela Leon, Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte
Long jump: Quanesha Burks, Tiffany Flynn, Jasmine Moore
Triple jump: Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji
Shot put: Adelaide Aquilla, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen, Jessica Woodard
Discus: Valarie Allman, Rachel Dincoff, Veronica Fraley, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins
Hammer: Brooke Andersen, Annette Echikunwoke, Janee Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price
Javelin: Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone, Kara Winger
20km race walk: Robyn Stevens, Miranda Melville
35km race walk: Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey
4x100m: Celera Barnes, Tamari Davis, Gabby Thomas (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
4x400m: Wadeline Jonathas, Jaide Stepter, Kaylin Whitney (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
Men
100m: Marvin Bracy, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley
200m: Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, Noah Lyles
400m: Champion Allison, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Randolph Ross
800m: Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel, Jonah Koech, Brandon Miller
1500m: Johnny Gregorek, Cooper Teare, Josh Thompson
5000m: Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid, Abdihamid Nur
10,000m: Grant Fisher, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty
Marathon: Elkanah Kibet, Colin Mickow, Galen Rupp
3000m steeplechase: Hillary Bor, Evan Jager, Benard Keter
110m hurdles: Devon Allen, Trey Cunningham, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts
400m hurdles: Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin, Khallifah Rosser
Decathlon: Steven Bastien, Kyle Garland, Zach Ziemek
High jump: Darius Carbin, JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen
Pole vault: Andrew Irwin, Chris Nilsen, Luke Winder
Long jump: Marquis Dendy, Steffin McCarter, Will Williams
Triple jump: Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott, Christian Taylor
Shot put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Tripp Piperi
Discus: Andrew Evans, Sam Mattis, Brian Williams
Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young
Javelin: Ethan Dabbs, Tim Glover, Curtis Thompson
20km race walk: Nick Christie, Dan Nehnevaj
35km race walk: Nick Christie
4x100m: Kyree King, Josephus Lyles, Elijah Hall-Thompson (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
4x400m: Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Elija Godwin (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
Mixed
4x400m: Allyson Felix, Kennedy Simon, Ismail Turner, Noah Williams (plus athletes named in individual sprints)