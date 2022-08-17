Almost 1,000 residents benefit from JEP health fair series Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) Group recently concluded its health, dental and wellness fair series, catering to almost 1,000 residents from West/East Kingston and Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine.

For almost a decade, via the group’s corporate social responsibility portfolio, the health and wellness fairs have been the marquee health initiative where residents of each community receive free medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services.

This year was no different; over three consecutive Fridays, JEP provided world-class medical and non-medical services for community stakeholders, many of whom suffer from chronic illnesses.

“Despite the current climate and challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative, among others, epitomises the JEP Group’s commitment and passion for giving back to our neighbours. The world’s current health status has engendered a sundry of challenges, compelling many to reflect upon the importance of preserving one’s physical and mental well-being. At JEP Group, the health of our internal and external stakeholders is crucial to why we do what we do. This year we anticipated doing even more – and that we did!” said President and CEO of JEP Group, Wayne McKenzie.

McKenzie also lauded “the tireless efforts” of his CSR department and their team of volunteers (community members, JEP Group scholarship recipients and Registered Apprenticeship Programme participants) while expressing gratitude for all the partners, some of whom have consistently been on board.

“We look forward to expanding this health fair series to provide medical and non-medical services to many more Jamaicans who either may be unable to afford these services or don’t see the need for them,” added McKenzie.

Having to pivot because of the pandemic, the group re-employed its ‘appointment-only strategy’, encouraging residents to pre-register to ensure unnecessary congestion at the locations, facilitating less wait time and adequate space for them to maintain the required 6 ft social distancing.

Additionally, JEP designed an SMS campaign to remind residents to be on time, travel with the relevant forms of identification and wear a mask. Upon entry and before entering registration/holding areas and the dental clinic, all residents were subject to mandatory temperature monitoring and hand sanitizing.

The improved health and well-being of the patrons were made possible through our partnerships for this year’s execution. They included: Spanish Town and Kingston Public Hospitals, which committed the doctors needed for the respective days; Sagicor Life and Health, National Health Fund; Prescription Plus; St Catherine Public Health Department; Talk About Your Business Safely (TABS) – which provided HIV and Syphilis Testing; Passport, Immigration, Citizenship Agency (PICA); National Council on Drug Abuse; Pure Country Juices; Family Planning Jamaica; Registrar General Department (RGD) and Beulah Baptist Institutional Church.