Almost 80 Pounds of Cannabis Seized at Deep Water Harbour

Cannabis, valued at EC$465,000 was seized at the Deep Water Harbour during a joint Narcotics Operation between the Police and Customs.

On Monday, both law enforcement agencies conducted a search at the main seaport and discovered 77 ½ pounds of the controlled drugs cannabis concealed inside two barrels and a cardboard box.

The items were seized and taken to the police station.

Last week, both agencies seized several firearms, and in excess of one hundred and forty rounds of ammunition, along with almost 40 pounds of cannabis at the said port.

Investigations remain ongoing into these matters.

