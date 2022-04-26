Alpha musicians delight at Digicel Foundation’s corporate mingle | Loop Jamaica

Digicel Foundation gave music students at the Alpha Institute an opportunity to display their talent with a grand performance at a memorial function for former Digicel Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Colm Delves at the Colm Delves Music Centre at the school recently.

Corporate Jamaica and politicians mingled as they vibed to the live-music entertainment by students at the Alpha Vocational Training Programme (AVTP) and the Alpha School of Music (ASOM).

The young musician regaled the audience with mostly mainly instrumentals from the ska, reggae and rocksteady genres.

The AVTP provides training in the areas of woodwork, landscaping and music, with the ASOM specialising in music. It allows students to matriculate to an Associate Degree in the discipline.

According to Digicel Foundation CEO, Charmaine Daniels, said: “We wanted to bring some corporates out because we want them to see the good work that Alpha is doing. Digicel Business wanted to do a mingle for some of their corporates and so they would have selected the guests that were invited.

“We are just coming out of COVID so these are like the first events to get the feet wet. We will be having more events here and what we want, we want corporates to really see the work that Alpha is doing. They do work with the inner-city boys.”

Band Master of Alpha School of Music, Gay Magnus, believes the experience was good for the students, many of whom would be getting their first experience playing music in such a setting.

“The school of music is a performance-based programme so all of the exams are actually performances, but generally in front of their friends, family and people on the compound. For this kind of setting, definitely, it is the first for a lot of them,” Magnus said.

“We are glad that we at Alpha can provide them with real-world experience while they are still in school so that by the time they leave, they will have some experience under their belt. It’s not just about the bookwork, but they actually have some hands-on experience. I am quite satisfied. The courtyard is well designed and well suited for this kind of function and the students played well I think,” she stated.