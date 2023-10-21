Alvarez and Haaland score for Man City in 2-1 win over Brighton Loop Jamaica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City got their Premier League title defense back on track with a 2-1 win over Brighton built on early goals by Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland on Saturday.

City had lost their last two league games — to Wolverhampton and Arsenal — and were looking to avoid three in a row for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez put the champions ahead in the seventh minute by turning in a cut-back from Jeremy Doku, who was a danger every time he got the ball on the left wing.

Haaland added a second goal, and his ninth in the league this season, after he latched onto Carlos Baleba’s errant back-pass and smashed a low shot into the net from just outside the area in the 19th.

Brighton pulled a goal back through Ansu Fati in the 73rd minute.

The visitors had left back Solly March carried off on a stretcher in stoppage time, during which City defender Manuel Akanji was sent off for picking up a second yellow card.

On a day with plenty of red cards, Liverpool needed two late goals by Mohamed Salah to get past 10-man Everton after having a couple of refereeing decisions go their way this time.

Ashley Young was sent off after what appeared to be a soft yellow card in the 18th minute and a second booking in the 37th for another foul on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate then avoided a second yellow after pulling back Everton striker Beto, which Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledged could easily have led to another red card.

Liverpool was also awarded a penalty for the first goal in the 75th minute after Diaz’s cross struck the outstretched right arm of substitute Michael Keane in the area.

Liverpool was coming off a loss and a draw in their last two games, with the defeat at Tottenham coming after VAR officials failed to award Liverpool a goal that had been wrongly disallowed for offside.

Newcastle moved above Brighton into fifth place with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Wolves and Brentford also earned victories. Brentford beat Burnley 3-0 at home, with the visitors also going down to 10 men in the 78th, while Wolves earned a 2-1 away victory at Bournemouth. That game saw a straight red card for Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook in the 54th minute, when the score was 1-1.

Luton trailed by two goals in the 83rd minute before rallying to draw 2-2 at Nottingham Forest, after Chris Wood had netted twice for the hosts.

City have 21 points from nine games, one more point than Liverpool. Arsenal and Tottenham could both climb above them with wins. Tottenham play Fulham on Monday.