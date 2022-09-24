Saturday’s live racing card at Caymanas Park is scheduled to take place despite a tropical storm watch in effect for Jamaica.

“Racing will go ahead today as scheduled,” said Denzil Miller, racing secretary, supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL). “The management team is monitoring the storm and a decision is to be made for Sunday’s meet.”

The day will feature the Menudo Trophy in which Jason DaCosta’s in-form American, I AM FRED, who pulled off a giant-killing act, out finishing speedy MAHOGANY at six furlongs in the None Such Trophy at six furlongs two weeks ago, will renew rivalry with Gary Subratie’s CALCULUS.

This time around, last year’s Jamaica Derby winner, CALCULUS, who won nine furlongs and 25 yards easily, clocking 1:55.2 in sloppy conditions, should turn the tables at 10 furlongs on a battle-weary I AM FRED.

DaCosta’s battle with defending champion trainer Anthony Nunes to retain his lead atop the stakes standings has forced I AM FRED back into action, running 10lb heavier, two weeks after a tough race against MAHOGANY, which he won in 1:11.3.

I AM FRED could be forced into an early duel with course-specialist CALCULUS, who is five pounds lighter and after galloping an easy six furlongs in 1:15.3 with rider Shane Ellis last Sunday morning.

When beating CALCULUS in June, I AM FRED had the help of his light stablemates, BILLY WHIZZ who set the fractions for him to attack in the straight after getting first run on CALCULUS.

BIG JULE, another of CALCULUS’ old rivals, returns off a two-month lay-up after recording an easy victory at nine furlongs and 25 yards on July 16. However, that was against weak line-up, lacking the class of CALCULUS, who had beaten him into in last year’s Jamaica Derby.

The Menudo Trophy is the eighth of 10 events scheduled. First post is 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200mWowza (3)

Race 2 – 1000m Rd Awesome Anthony (3)

Race 3 -1400mGorgeous Gift (5)

—-Race 4 – 1000m StOkahumpka (6)

Race 5 – 1800mReal Boss (2)

Race 6 -1000m RdBaton Rouge (4)

Race 7 – 1820mSlamsilano (4)

Race 8 – 2000mCalculus (6)

Race 9 – 1600mDon Vincenzo (4)

Race 9 – 1200mOldkingcole (8)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 1 – 1200mWowza (3)

Race 8 – 2000mCalculus (6)

Race 9 – 1600mDon Vincenzo (4)