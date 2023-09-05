Amazon Warriors claim first victory at Women’s CPL 2023 Loop Jamaica

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their first win of the 2023 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) by defeating Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday.

In the WCPL’s first game outside of Barbados, the Warriors won their third consecutive toss and chose to bat. A strong power play set them up early on. However, a fall from 106 for two to 132 all out in 19.5 overs set them back late in their innings.

Needing 133 for victory, the Knight Riders were restricted to 111 for nine off their allotted 20 overs.

The run rate was always an issue for the Knight Riders and after Deandra Dottin’s resilient fight came to an end in the 17th over, the target was too much for the hosts. Dottin scored 35 from 19 balls.

Sophie Devine of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits four runs.

Earlier, Sophie Devine continued her good form in this year’s WCPL with 48 from 39 balls for the Warriors leaving more pressure on captain Stefanie Taylor at 92 for two to kick on with under eight overs left.

Taylor supported with a 29-ball 32 before a tumble of late wickets left the Warriors short of where they would have wanted to be.

Anisa Mohammed showed her experience late on along with Marie Kelly, both off-spinners picking up four wickets apiece.

After being bowled out for 73 in their first match, the Knight Riders were looking to bounce back with the return of Dottin to their batting lineup.

Kelly started positively before being stumped for a run-a-ball 16, from then on only Kycia Knight and Dottin, could produce any fightback as wickets fell frequently.

With Dottin still at the crease with six boundaries to her name with 35 needed from 20 balls, the Knight Riders had an outside chance of clinching the two points before she was outdone by a Devine short ball.

Summarised scores:

Guyana Amazon Warriors 132(Devine 48, Taylor 32; Mohammed 4/28, Kelly 4/30).

Trinbago Knight Riders 111/9 (Dottin 35, Kycia Knight 19; Patil 2/15, Ramharack 2/16).