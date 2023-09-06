Amazon Warriors return to top of the table with derby victory Loop Jamaica

Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a dominant six-wicket victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday night.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to field first. The decision went in their favour when they restricted the Knight Riders to 45 for two at the end of the power play. However, despite taking regular wickets the Knight Riders had several useful cameos throughout their innings to post a challenging 172 for eight off their allotted 20 overs.

Needing 173 to win, the Amazon Warriors replied with 175 for four to secure victory with five balls to spare.

Andre Russell (3rd left) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates with teammates after catching Saim Ayub of Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Amazon Warriors timed their chase perfectly in reply and had an excellent partnership between Saim Ayub (62) and Shai Hope (51) to thank as the two batters scored half-centuries to lay the foundation for the power hitters to seal the victory at the death.

In the first innings, the Knight Riders got off to a bad start losing Mark Deyal (1) and Nicholas Pooran (18) in the power play, the latter falling to a tremendous one-handed catch from wicketkeeper Azam Khan.

When Martin Guptill (15) skied one off the bowling of Imran Tahir to leave the Knight Riders on 57 for three the innings needed rebuilding.

Akeal Hosein and Lorcan Tucker stepped up to task and put the Knight Riders back in the game before Tucker was run out for 38 off 25 balls.

Andre Russell kept the momentum up by hitting a couple of maximums before he departed for a quickfire 14. His dismissal brought Kieron Pollard to the wicket and the captain responded with a brutal 25 from 12 balls, however like those before him he failed to kick on.

Ultimately the innings was underpinned by Hosein. His unbeaten 44 helped to guide the Knight Riders to a competitive score.

Much like the Knight Riders the Amazon Warriors were to get their innings off to an inauspicious start. Chandrapaul Hemraj fell inside the first two overs for 10.

However, Ayub and Hope went on to lay the foundation for the Amazon Warriors chase with a brilliantly constructed partnership of 93 from 67 balls.

Despite Ayub (62) and Hope (51) eventually falling at the back end of the innings. Azam Khan and Shimron Hetmyer hit several maximums to seal the win in style.

Khan finished on 29 and Hetmyer on 13.

The victory means the Amazon Warriors return to the top of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table.

Summarised scores.

Trinbago Knight Riders 172/8 (Hosein 44*, Tucker 38; Smith 3/31, Paul 1/17).

Guyana Amazon Warriors 175/4 (Ayub 62, Hope 51; Russell 2/29, Khan 2/30).