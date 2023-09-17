Amazon Warriors secure top spot in group stage Loop Jamaica

Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a six-wicket win against Trinbago Knight Riders, in the 28th match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), as the two sides played out a dress rehearsal ahead of Wednesday night’s Qualifier 1.

Sent it to bat at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, the Knight Riders posted a competitive 176 for eight from their allotted 20 overs.

The Amazon Warriors timed their chase perfectly in reply, finishing on 177 for four to win with 10 balls to spare. Shai Hope carried on his good form with an unbeaten 54.

Romario Shepherd (right) of Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrates with teammates after getting the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Trinbago Knight Riders (PHOTO: Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty Images).

Earlier on, a much-changed Knight Riders got off to a bad start when Martin Guptill was run out for one but Mark Deyal’s quickfire 37 from 20 balls ensured the Knight Riders were able to post a healthy 49 for two by the end of the power play.

Chadwick Walton and Keacy Carty put on a 59-run partnership before Imran Tahir cleaned up Walton for 25. However, that merely signalled the moment for Carty to press the accelerator. He took an extreme liking to Odean Smith, taking him for 26 runs in the 15th over to bring up his half-century.

Carty went on to score 83 before he was eventually stumped. That wicket was one of three in the 19th over as Imran Tahir halted the Knight Riders’ momentum but they still posted a competitive score.

In reply, the Amazon Warriors got off to the best possible start in the power play.

Smith partnered Saim Ayub and the pair reached 56 without loss at the end of six overs. However, Ayub fell for 37 immediately after the fielding restrictions were lifted, skying a delivery from Akeal Hosein.

Smith carried on to post his best score so far, benefitting from three drops on his way to a sparkling 44 from 32 deliveries. Smith’s knock ensured the Warriors only needed 60 from 44 balls with eight wickets remaining.

It was an equation the Amazon Warriors negotiated with ease as they romped to victory in 18.2 overs.

Summarised scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders 176/8 (Carty 83, Deyal 37; Tahir 3/12, Paul 1/11).

Guyana Amazon Warriors 177/4 (Hope 54*, Smith 44; Deyal 1/21, Hinds 1/26)