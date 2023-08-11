Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Loop Jamaica

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu has joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Rayudu’s inclusion comes as a replacement for Tristan Stubbs, who is no longer available for the team.

Rayudu, having participated in 61 international matches for India and played 291 T20 matches, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Notably, he was a pivotal part of the Chennai Super Kings, contributing to their victory in the IPL title in May of this year.

With an impressive record of over 4000 runs in the IPL and a noteworthy international career, Rayudu’s signing is a significant move for the Patriots. Their aim is to recapture the CPL title, which they secured in 2021.

The 2023 CPL season will commence on August 16, with the Patriots commencing their campaign against the Trinbago Knight Riders on August 19.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots chairman Mahesh Ramani remarked, “securing Ambati Rayudu as one of our overseas players for the 2023 season aligns with our commitment to attract impactful talent, fostering our aspiration to become champions. Rayudu’s wealth of experience in winning multiple championships across various teams in India will undoubtedly contribute to our young players’ growth as we pursue our second CPL title in 2023.”

CEO of the CPL, Pete Russell, expressed his excitement over Ambati Rayudu’s addition to the Patriots roster.

“A player with Ambati Rayudu’s track record of success joining the Patriots for this year’s CPL is exciting for the tournament and for St Kitts & Nevis. Once again the Patriots and the CPL will be drawing the world’s attention towards the federation and Rayudu’s arrival only further cements that focus. We look forward to seeing Rayudu in action and we can’t wait for this year’s tournament to get underway on Wednesday, August 16.”