Ambulance wait time upsets passenger injured in highway collision | Loop Jamaica

At least one of the passengers injured in a motor vehicle collision on Mandela Highway in St Catherine on Sunday evening is disgruntled, after having to wait for some time for an ambulance to get to the scene of the crash.

The passenger, Coreen Grant, was in a Toyota Hiace bus with vendors and their produce aboard, heading to Coronation Market in downtown Kingston from Clarendon.

On reaching a section of Mandela Highway about 5:45 pm, the Hiace bus reportedly collided with a garbage truck. The bus overturned, resulting in the passengers being injured.

Grant told Loop News on Sunday night that she was seated to the side of the motor vehicle that was impacted when it overturned, shattering the windows. She said she was in pain.

“Even the old iron [motor vehicle] gone, and we still deh here,” Grant told Loop News.

“Mi really upset, because the old iron weh cause we fi mash up, dem tek it up and gone, and we deh here same way,” she said.

Loop News understands that the ambulance got to the location sometime before 8 pm.

More than 10 people were travelling in the Toyota Hiace bus, and while several were injured, no fatalities were reported.