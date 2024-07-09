Amelia Brown to attend her dream school – St Catherine High

Amelia Brown will be wearing St Catherine High School’s sky-blue uniform in September, having aced her Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

The overjoyed student, who is from the Kitson Town community and attended Kitson Town Primary School said that St Catherine High has been her dream school since she was a small child.

She said that whenever she passed the gates of the institution, she would always tell her mother, “this is the school I want to attend. So, I predicated my future”.

Brown, who took PEP a year early, at grade five, is crediting her success to God, hard work, and the dedication and support of her mother and teachers.

As Amelia prepares to begin her high-school journey, she is expressing gratitude for the financial assistance provided by educator Euton Gordon.

Gordon has provided a $100,000 bursary to assist students from the early-childhood to secondary levels, most of whom are from Kitson Town, where he grew up.

The support will ease the financial pressure on Amelia’s mother, Mellissa Brown, who does some ancillary work at Kitson Town Primary but does not have a full-time job.

Brown, who admits that she faces financial challenges said that “I really appreciate… that someone has reached out to help when we need it the most. I feel good. I didn’t know such a thing could happen for her”.

She lauded the teachers at the school, who have stood with her and her daughter through challenging times.

Gordon said he started the bursary three years ago with$30,000, to assist students from the two primary schools that he attended – Guanaboa Vale and Kitson Town, who are placed at his alma mater, St Catherine High.

He said he plans to “work as best as possible” with Amelia over the next five years to ensure that “she gets a good education, given the socio-economic background that she is coming from”.