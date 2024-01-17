Amended Domestic Violence Act takes effect next week, says Grange Loop Jamaica

The amended Domestic Violence Act that was passed in the Parliament last December with more stringent fines for perpetrators of domestic violence will take effect on Monday.

Gender Affairs Minister Olivia Grange told the House of Representatives on Tuesday that the governor general has given his assent to The Domestic Violence (Amendment) Act, 2023, “and it is my intention to bring the law, as amended, into effect on January 22, 2024”.

In a prepared statement, Grange said: “This government — and indeed the whole House — has demonstrated its commitment to preventing and punishing acts of domestic violence through the passage of these important amendments which will, among other things, allow the court to issue protection orders and impose a penalty of up to $1 million for a breach of a protection order…”

Of note is that the previous fine was $10,000.

Additionally, the amended law imposes a custodial sentence of up to one year, up from the previous six months.

“The protection orders are intended to guard against an array of potential harm – from harassment to property damage — and it is right with the passage of time that we now apply a more appropriate penalty that will serve as a deterrent to this very serious crime,” said Grange.

She reminded that the new law will also increase the categories of persons who can make an application for a protection order — including the spouse or parent of an individual in respect of whom the conduct has been made or is likely to be made. The Children’s Advocate will also now be able to apply for a protection order where the alleged conduct is threatened against a child.

“Let the word go from this place that we are serious about dealing with domestic abuse. A new day has come for protecting victims and increasing the punishment for perpetrators of domestic abuse. Domestic abuse is not inevitable — it doesn’t have to happen. There is no excuse for abuse. And we can end the abuse,” Grange declared.

She said the amendments to the legislation are part of the efforts to end the abuse.

“We continue to improve our services to victims, punish perpetrators and review our laws to create effective deterrents to would-be perpetrators,” she added.