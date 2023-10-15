American businessman dies at St Ann hotel; cops await autopsy report Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death of an American businessman at a hotel in Mammee Bay near Ocho Rios in the parish on Friday night.

The deceased is 28-year-old Chase Bracken of Hicks Road, Zanesville in Ohio, United States. Reports are that Bracken’s body was found in a pool of blood on the grounds of the hotel at about 9:55 pm on Friday.

Moments before, the American was reportedly observed having a beer on the balcony of the hotel.

Another guest reportedly went to make checks on Bracken and found him lying on the ground floor.

An alarm was raised, and the police were contacted.

The body was moved to the morgue for a post-mortem examination to be conducted at a later date.

The police are probing the development.