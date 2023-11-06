American couple arrested on gun charge in Hanover Loop Jamaica

A husband and wife, both American citizens, are now facing gun-related charges after a Glock pistol was found inside their home on Friday.

The duo–47-year-old Jeffery Forbes and 50-year-old Patreice Reid-Forbes–has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of prohibited ammunition following the seizure of the gun and 28 rounds of ammunition at their home in Cave Valley district, Green Island, Hanover.

Jeffery is a farmer, and his wife a nursing assistant. They are both of Handsome Oak Drive, South Carolina in the US, and Hanover addresses.

Reports from the police are that about 12:30pm, lawmen, acting on information, searched their home and found the weapon and ammunition underneath a bed.

They were later taken into custody and charged on November 5, after a question-and-answer session.

Their court date is being finalised, the police said.