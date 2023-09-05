American Express network now live at 12,000 NCB POS merchants Loop Jamaica

NCB point-of-sale merchants are now able to accept American Express (Amex) Card payments.

This represents the first stage in NCB’s multiphase approach to integrating American Express acceptance on all of its payment channels.

“At NCB, we are committed to delivering world-class experiences to our merchants. Understanding the monumental influence and trust that American Express carries globally, it was imperative for us to integrate this payment powerhouse into our various suite of merchant solutions,” said Danielle Cameron Duncan, Vice President of the Payments and Digital Channels Division at National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited.

She added: “With Jamaica’s economy deeply rooted in tourism, our aim is clear: offer both our international guests and local American Express cardmembers a seamless transactional experience right here on our beautiful island.”

The integration of Amex on NCB’s point-of-sale terminals also includes benefits for merchants such as next-day settlements and enhanced dispute management processes for transactions.

NCB’s partnership has already resonated well with many of its valued merchants. Lloyd Chambers, Managing Director of Chambers Texaco Gas Station, said, “This is a big win, especially as we’re strategically positioned in New Kingston, close to the major hotel chains in the corporate area.”

Sandra Samuels, CEO of Totally Male Club Spa and Salon echoed these sentiments, sharing: “I’m thrilled to be able to offer diverse payment choices to our clients. This feels like genuine progress.”

Mario Luna, Commercial Vice-president of Partnerships with Banks of American Express for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, noted, “We are proud to offer our cardholders the ability to pay with Amex at all merchants with an NCB Point of Sale, one of the largest acquirers in the country. This step brings us closer to our commitment to expand American Express Card acceptance and provide merchants with enhanced service and benefits to welcome more customers and experience the backing of American Express locally through NCB.”