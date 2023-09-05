American Express network now live at 12,000 NCB POS merchants Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
American Express network now live at 12,000 NCB POS merchants Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz to reach US Open semifinals

Amazon Warriors claim first victory at Women’s CPL 2023

Search on for 7 persons of interest after Spanish Town triple murder

American Express network now live at 12,000 NCB POS merchants

Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at age 19

Spain football coach fired amid unwanted World Cup kiss fallout

Dining in Grenada: Nutmeg splash, molasses ice cream on the menu

‘Entire family taken out,’ councillor says after triple murder

ATL team members awarded Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Scholarship

Tuesday Sep 05

26?C
Business
Loop News

6 hrs ago – Updated

Dian Dixon (left), Front Desk Concierge at Totally Male Club Spa and Salon helps Juan Yraizoz (right), Senior Manager, Business Development Lead, Global Merchant Services & Network Services at American Express to do a test tap-and-go payment using his American Express Card at their NCB Point-Of-Sale terminal. Looking on are Sandra Samuels, CEO of Totally Male Club Spa and Salon (2nd left) and Andrew Thelwell, Acting Product Manager – Acquiring at NCB.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

NCB point-of-sale merchants are now able to accept American Express (Amex) Card payments.

This represents the first stage in NCB’s multiphase approach to integrating American Express acceptance on all of its payment channels.

“At NCB, we are committed to delivering world-class experiences to our merchants. Understanding the monumental influence and trust that American Express carries globally, it was imperative for us to integrate this payment powerhouse into our various suite of merchant solutions,” said Danielle Cameron Duncan, Vice President of the Payments and Digital Channels Division at National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited.

She added: “With Jamaica’s economy deeply rooted in tourism, our aim is clear: offer both our international guests and local American Express cardmembers a seamless transactional experience right here on our beautiful island.”

The integration of Amex on NCB’s point-of-sale terminals also includes benefits for merchants such as next-day settlements and enhanced dispute management processes for transactions.

NCB’s partnership has already resonated well with many of its valued merchants. Lloyd Chambers, Managing Director of Chambers Texaco Gas Station, said, “This is a big win, especially as we’re strategically positioned in New Kingston, close to the major hotel chains in the corporate area.”

Sandra Samuels, CEO of Totally Male Club Spa and Salon echoed these sentiments, sharing: “I’m thrilled to be able to offer diverse payment choices to our clients. This feels like genuine progress.”

Mario Luna, Commercial Vice-president of Partnerships with Banks of American Express for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, noted, “We are proud to offer our cardholders the ability to pay with Amex at all merchants with an NCB Point of Sale, one of the largest acquirers in the country. This step brings us closer to our commitment to expand American Express Card acceptance and provide merchants with enhanced service and benefits to welcome more customers and experience the backing of American Express locally through NCB.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Jamaica News

Education minister looking at placing AC units in classrooms

Sport

Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz to reach US Open semifinals

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland

Oblique Seville and Natoya Goule-Toppin also secure wins

Sport

See also

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Rushell Clayton led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years on Saturday

Entertainment

Masicka, ‘real friends’ light up Kgn car park for Streetz Festival

Dancehall artiste Masicka was in ‘Top Form’ early Sunday morning when he hit the stage at Streetz Festival inside the National Stadium car park in Kingston.
It was 2:18am.
And, with a stellar li

Sport

Hansle Parchment stuns Grant Holloway at Xiamen Diamond League

Hansle Parchment produced a superb performance to stun world champion Grant Holloway in the men’s 10m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League in China on Saturday.
Much of the focus was on USA’s Hollo

Jamaica News

Triple murder in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Family members, believed to include a pregnant mother, the victims

Sport

Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at age 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity, her big-hitting opponent and the task of trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first ti

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols