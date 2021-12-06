American held after cocaine found in luggage at MoBay Airport | Loop Jamaica

The Narcotics police have held an American woman for questioning in connection with the seizure of more than four pounds of cocaine, allegedly found in her luggage, at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on Saturday.

Reports are that about 12 pm the American was about to board a flight to Charlotte, USA when her luggage was searched and white substance resembling cocaine was allegedly found in secret compartments.

The substance reportedly weighed about 4.25 pounds and has a street value of US$96,500.

The police said the substance was seized and the woman taken into custody.

She is to be questioned in the presence of an attorney.