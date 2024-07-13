American I Am Fred primed for Hall of Fame glory at Caymanas Park

·7 min read
American I Am Fred primed for Hall of Fame glory at Caymanas Park
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
5 hrs ago

Jockey Robert Halledeen, on the Jason DaCosta-trained Fearless Attack, clinched a narrow victory in the AnyBet 11th Anniversary trophy race at Caymanas Park recently. The duo will join forces again with the ante-post favourite, American I Am Fred, in the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Stakes at six furlongs today. (PHOTO: caymanasracing).

Champion trainer Jason DaCosta’s back-to-form American, I AM FRED, is the ante-post favourite with Robert Halledeen astride for Saturday’s Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Stakes at six furlongs.

I AM FRED clocked 1:05.2, the fastest time at five and a half furlongs this season, easily beating stablemate IS THAT A FACT and MAHOGANY in the SVL 23rd Anniversary Trophy on June 22.

The six-year-old American won four consecutive races in grade one last year, showing his versatility against the best sprinters and also stayers such as 2020 Jamaica Derby winner, KING ARTHUR, at nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Though allowing IS THAT A FACT and JORDON REIGN’S 16 and 14lb, respectively, I AM FRED won with the ease of an out-of-class horse on last, making him unbeatable against his five rivals.

IS THAT A FACT prefers middle distances as opposed to quick dashes whereas JORDON REIGN’S lone outing this season was a length and three-quarter win ahead of KP CHOICE at the lower level.

Having beaten the best horses in the country last season before losing consecutive races to RUNAWAY ALGO, the Eros and She’s On Wheels trophies, back-to-form I AM FRED cannot be opposed in his bid for consecutive wins.

First post for the 10-race card is noon.

