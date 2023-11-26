American man’s bail extended re wife’s murder in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

A December 13 mention date has been set for a United States citizen who is charged with the alleged murder of his estranged wife in Seaview district in St Elizabeth four years ago.

Henry Toppin, a 57-year-old analyst of a Florida address in the USA, appeared in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court last week.

He is charged with the February 15, 2019 murder of 49-year-old Moy-Lyn Williams-Topping at her home in Seaview district in the breadbasket parish.

When the case was mentioned in court, prosecutors requested two weeks to allow the police’s cybercrime unit to provide an additional statement that remains outstanding.

Toppin’s attorney advised presiding High Court Judge Justice Vaughn Smith that his client is eager to have the matter resolved.

On that score, the American, according to his attorney, is willing to have the trial proceed either before a jury or a judge alone.

Toppin had his bail subsequently extended until next month.

The allegations are that about 6:45 am on February 15, 2019, Williams-Toppin was leaving her home in her motor vehicle when she was shot by her husband, who fled the scene after the shooting.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Five days later, her husband was arrested and formally charged with murder.