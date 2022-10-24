American men granted $10-m bail re major gun importation case Loop Jamaica

Two foreign nationals who are charged in relation to the illegal importation of 21 firearms and 2,216 rounds of ammunition into the island in March of this year, were each recently offered $10 million bail.

The accused, 36-year-old Jermaine Baker, a chef of Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and 42-year-old Dervan Brown, a construction worker of Bronx, New York, both in the United States, appeared in the Gun Court.

They were charged with the illegal importation of firearms and ammunition.

The Americans are to return to the court on January 30, 2023.

Also appearing in court was a man who is reported to have been one of the masterminds of the illegal importation of the weapons.

Godfrey Martin, otherwise called ‘Rev’, a 51-year-old businessman of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, was previously granted bail in the sum of $5 million.

He was charged with conspiracy to illegally import firearm and conspiracy to illegally import ammunition following his arrest on August 7 this year in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Martin’s American girlfriend, Sherilyn McLean, who was charged with similar offences on September 13, is also on $5 million bail.

Like the two American men, Martin and McLean are to return to court on January 30.

The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) of the JCF was called in on Friday, March 4, when 18 pistols, three rifles, 51 magazines and 2,216 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized at a Kingston warehouse.

The illegal weapons were discovered while Customs officers were examining barrels and noticed abnormalities.

Following intense investigations, Baker and Brown were initially arrested and charged.

Further leads led to the arrest and charge of both Martin and McLean.