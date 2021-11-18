American Michael Maguire wins 54th Jamaica Open in sudden death | Loop Jamaica

Michael Maguire of the USA won the 54th Jamaica Open presented by Aqua Bay Resorts by defeating his compatriot Ryan Sullivan in a dramatic sudden-death play-off at the Tryall Golf Club in Hanover on Wednesday.

Maguire and Sullivan finished the three-day, 72-hole tournament tied on eight-under-par 208 after scoring 69 and 65 respectively on the last day. The men walked over to hole number one for the play-off, which Sullivan parred. Maguire made a long birdie putt for the win following third-place finishes in 2017 and 2019.

Sullivan’s nine-under-par 65 was the best one-day score of the championship.

Stephen Grant, also the USA, finished third after a four-under-par 68 on the final day for a three-day total of 209.

Fourth went to Benjamin Martin of Trinidad and Tobago. He shot 71 for a total score of 210.

Dustin Risdon of Canada, who led the first two days, lost his way after posting three-over-par 75 on the final day to end on 211 for fifth.

Aaron Bailey and Wesley Brown tied in the ninth spot to finish as the best-placed Jamaican professionals. They carded 78 and 75 respectively to end on nine-over-par 225.

Justin Burrowes took the amateur section with one-over-par 217 to deny William Knibbs from retaining his title.

Knibbs, who led for the first two days, carded his worst score of 10-over-par 82 to close the three days on eight-over-par 224.

Rocco Lopez was third on 231 for the three days, after scoring 79 on the last day. Youngest in the field at 14 years – Ryan Lue, finished joint fourth with Shamar Wilson. They shot 79 and 83 respectively to end on 237.