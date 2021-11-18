American Michael Maguire wins 54th Jamaica Open in sudden death | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
American Michael Maguire wins 54th Jamaica Open in sudden death | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Upcoming J’can artiste breaks down while sending message to mother

Communications specialists to create content focused on women, girls

American Michael Maguire wins 54th Jamaica Open in sudden death

Veteran dancehall artiste Tiger suffers stroke

IMF projects 8% growth in Jamaica’s economy this financial year

PAHO calls on persons to protect themselves during upcoming holidays

Cop shot and killed in Westmoreland identified

Cop shot dead in Westmoreland amid state of emergency

NBA: Antetokounmpo scores 47 points, Bucks beat Lakers 109-102

Fingerprint evidence links man to break-in months after the crime

Thursday Nov 18

29?C
Loop Sports

– Updated

American Michael Maguire.

Michael Maguire of the USA won the 54th Jamaica Open presented by Aqua Bay Resorts by defeating his compatriot Ryan Sullivan in a dramatic sudden-death play-off at the Tryall Golf Club in Hanover on Wednesday.

Maguire and Sullivan finished the three-day, 72-hole tournament tied on eight-under-par 208 after scoring 69 and 65 respectively on the last day. The men walked over to hole number one for the play-off, which Sullivan parred. Maguire made a long birdie putt for the win following third-place finishes in 2017 and 2019.

Sullivan’s nine-under-par 65 was the best one-day score of the championship.

Stephen Grant, also the USA, finished third after a four-under-par 68 on the final day for a three-day total of 209.

Fourth went to Benjamin Martin of Trinidad and Tobago. He shot 71 for a total score of 210.

Dustin Risdon of Canada, who led the first two days, lost his way after posting three-over-par 75 on the final day to end on 211 for fifth.

Aaron Bailey and Wesley Brown tied in the ninth spot to finish as the best-placed Jamaican professionals. They carded 78 and 75 respectively to end on nine-over-par 225.

Justin Burrowes took the amateur section with one-over-par 217 to deny William Knibbs from retaining his title.

Knibbs, who led for the first two days, carded his worst score of 10-over-par 82 to close the three days on eight-over-par 224.

Rocco Lopez was third on 231 for the three days, after scoring 79 on the last day. Youngest in the field at 14 years – Ryan Lue, finished joint fourth with Shamar Wilson. They shot 79 and 83 respectively to end on 237.

Related Articles

Sport

December 16, 2020 02:16 PM

Sport

August 11, 2021 12:26 PM

Sport

August 14, 2021 05:38 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Upcoming J’can artiste breaks down while sending message to mother

Jamaica News

Two Jamaicans sentenced in the US for roles in lottery scam

Jamaica News

Communications specialists to create content focused on women, girls

More From

Coronavirus

See also

Fourth wave of COVID pandemic expected early January, says Holness

Jamaica is expecting a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in early January and as such, the health authorities are taking steps to prepare, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The prime minister

Jamaica News

Cop shot dead in Westmoreland amid state of emergency

The Westmoreland police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of one of their colleagues in the parish on Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly occurred between the

Jamaica News

56-y-o St Andrew woman charged with murder of 68-y-o brother

The Constant Spring police have charged a 56-year-old woman with the murder of her brother, David Brown, 68, at Long Lane, St Andrew on Thursday, November 11.

Charged with murder is Desrine Stewart

Lifestyle

Sam Smith vacays in Portland, Jamaica, checks in at Roots 21!

While on the Rock, vacationing, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was spotted at Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland.

Loop Lifestyle gathered the How Do You Sleep? crooner is tak

Entertainment

Lila Ike says she is safe, struggling with mental health

Reggae artiste issues statement after ‘into women’ tweets

Jamaica News

Alleged robber beaten to death after ‘being caught in the act’

A man was killed on Monday night by residents in Rocky Point, Clarendon after he reportedly opened gunfire at a family during a break-in.

The gun that was involved was handed over to the police.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols