American national dies from car crash in Trelawny
Jamaica News
A male American national died from injuries he sustained when the motorcar in which he was a passenger crashed into a bus stop in Carey Park, Trelawny early on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 41- year-old Evens Hyppolite, who was of a United States address.

Reports are that about 3:30 am, Hyppolite was a passenger in a 2010 Toyota Probox motorcar that was being driven from St Ann towards Falmouth, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the bus stop.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where Hyppolite was pronounced dead and the driver was admitted for treatment.

The American’s death brought to 209 the number of fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in Jamaica since the start of the year. This is 18 less than the 227 road fatalities that were recorded over the same period last year.

