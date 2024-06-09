American teen goes missing in St Ann Loop Jamaica

American teen goes missing in St Ann Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News Loop News
Sunday Jun 09

25°C
Jamaica News
1 hrs ago

Shanoya Nicholson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shanoya Nicholson of a Florida, United States of America address, who has been missing since Friday, June 7.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 187 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 8:30pm, Shanoya was last seen at an apartment in Richmond in St Ann, wearing a yellow dress. She has not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanoya Nicholson is asked to contact the St Ann’s Bay police at 876-972-2211, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station. 

