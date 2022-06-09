American who laundered lottery scam money for Jamaicans, gets 4 years | Loop Jamaica

American who laundered lottery scam money for Jamaicans, gets 4 years
American who laundered lottery scam money for Jamaicans, gets 4 years

36 minutes ago

An American man who helped his Jamaican co-conspirators launder the proceeds of a lottery scamming scheme in which elderly United States citizens were bilked of their money, was last week sentenced to four years in prison.

Sheldon Shaun Hibbert, 43, of an Orlando, Florida address, was sentenced by US District Judge Scott H Rash. Hibbert had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The attorneys office said Hibbert participated in a scheme in which scammers called elderly persons and falsely stated that they had won a lottery. To receive their ‘winnings’, the targeted persons were told that they had to first submit money for taxes and fees.

“Hibbert’s role in the scheme was to help launder the fraudulent proceeds to Jamaica on behalf of his co-conspirators,” the office said.

As part of his sentence, the court also ordered a forfeiture money judgment against Hibbert totalling US$196,523.

A restitution hearing has been scheduled for August 5.

