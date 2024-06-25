American woman goes to the Bahamas for yoga retreat, vanishes

·7 min read
Home
Local News
American woman goes to the Bahamas for yoga retreat, vanishes
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Journalist Job Nelson didn’t die from bullet wound, autopsy finds

Private interests to invest $550m in Trelawny Stadium transformation

Mills slams JOA over track official allocations for Paris Olympics

American woman goes to the Bahamas for yoga retreat, vanishes

Push rent-to-own policy to boost home ownership, JN exec urges Gov’t

PM Andrew Holness puts God at centre of everything he does

Multimillion-dollar commercial hub planned for PSOJ’s headquarters

MoU to deliver 1,400 affordable homes to local market

England top group at Euro 2024 and Slovenia also advance

Gov’t to provide funds for athletes who qualify for Paris Olympics

Tuesday Jun 25

25°C
Caribbean News

Mother missing woman says she’s ‘deeply concerned’ about her disappearance

Loop News

3 hrs ago

This photo provided by Emily Williams shows Taylor Casey on July 2, 2022. Casey, 41, was last seen June 19, 2024, at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island, Bahamas, according to a news release from her family. (Emily Williams via AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The mother of a Chicago woman who vanished last week in the Bahamas while attending a yoga retreat says she’s “deeply concerned” about her daughter’s disappearance in the Caribbean nation.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on June 19 at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island, Bahamas, according to a news release from her family.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person poster on June 21 alerting the public to Casey’s disappearance.

Her mother, Colette Seymore, was travelling on Tuesday with others to Paradise Island and Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, to meet with local authorities.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” she said.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return. Taylor would never disappear like this,” she added in the news release.

Casey has been a yoga practitioner for 15 years and was looking forward to returning to Chicago from her retreat so she could share “her newfound knowledge and experience with others,” the news release stated.

An email was sent Tuesday to the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat by The Associated Press, seeking comment on Casey’s disappearance.

Her family is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward, saying that “every lead is crucial in their efforts to locate her”.

Casey is a light-skinned Black woman who stands about five-foot-10 inches (1.77 metres) tall, weighs 145 pounds (65 kilograms) and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Journalist Job Nelson didn’t die from bullet wound, autopsy finds

Sport

Private interests to invest $550m in Trelawny Stadium transformation

Sport

Mills slams JOA over track official allocations for Paris Olympics

More From

Jamaica News

46-y-o woman gone missing from Bridgeport in Portmore

Forty-six-year-old Ann-Marie Thomas of Washington Mews, Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, June 22.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetre

See also

Business

From cheese pan to food truck: Jamaican tantalises tastebuds in the US

Horino Bailey talks cooking journey, future plans from Florida base

Caribbean News

American woman goes to the Bahamas for yoga retreat, vanishes

Mother missing woman says she’s ‘deeply concerned’ about her disappearance

Jamaica News

Focus on another private school for foreign children in Jamaica

Battle on between US attorney, St Mary school to release American girl; school director rejects claims of abuse as ‘false narratives’

Jamaica News

14-y-o charged with double murder of Jamaican men in Toronto, Canada

Deceased were both from St Ann’s Bay

Sport

Athing Mu’s appeal denied after tumble at US track trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Track officials denied an appeal by 800-metre Olympic champion Athing Mu, who got tangled in a pack of runners and fell at the U.S. trials, denying her a chance to defend her title

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols