AMG Packaging shares at one-year high | Loop Jamaica

AMG Packaging and Paper Limited’s stock price hit a new high during Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The cardboard maker’s shares are now at $2.22 or 17 per cent higher on the day.

The stock is up 30 per cent since the start of the week. Most of the gains occurred this week as the stock is only up 40 per cent year to date.

The company recently acquired new warehouse space, contiguous to its office on Retirement Road in Kingston.

Also on the day, Paramount Trading gained 10 per cent to close at $1.40 and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund up 10 per cent to $41.16.

The top declining stocks were tTech down 16 per cent to $4 and 138 Student Living down 11 per cent to $4.02.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 2,351.69 points (0.59 per cent) to close at 402,080.51.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 2,587.35 points (0.66 per cent) to close at 397,380.02.

The Junior Market Index declined by 4.84 points (0.14 per cent) to close at 3,409.50, while JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.16 points ( 0.08 per cent) to close at 199.65.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.70 points (0.73 per cent) to close at 96.12. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.26 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 105.57.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 94 stocks of which 39 advanced, 43 declined and 12 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 18.2 million units valued at over $159 million.