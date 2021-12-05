Amid Cabinet retreat, speculation rife about likely reshuffle | Loop Jamaica

After more than a year since Prime Andrew Holness was last sworn into office, speculation is rife that he will shortly be reshuffling his Cabinet.

Such talks of a reshuffle were intensified late last week after Holness announced that the Cabinet was engaged in a three-day retreat.

“All Cabinet ministers are present as we discuss important national issues and make critical decisions for the good governance of Jamaica and the advancement of national development,” said Holness in a social media post.

Photographs of several ministers – some in deep concentration, while others seemed tense – accompanied the post, leaving some social media users to further add to the ongoing speculation of a likely Cabinet shake-up.

“Not the best pictures. Everyone seems on edge. Den, wait… where is Horace Chang? Lol, is this the ‘new Cabinet’?” tweeted @Happy Jamaican.

Another Twitter user, @petchary, responded by adding, “They look a bit anxious, I agree…”

Of note, Chang, the Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, was captured in a photograph very much present at the Cabinet retreat on Friday.

Twitter user, @DaltonDaldal, called on all the Cabinet ministers to “defend their portfolio” and make the case for them to remaining in their present positions.

He tweeted: “Yes, prime minister. Problem-solving time. Let each minister defend their portfolio and give a reason why they should remain in that position. Also, let the younger ones give ideas on how to get more from less.”

@naskallits tweeted: “Yes PM… Let each one (give)… ideas to move their constituency &, by extension, the country forward. Let them present a plan & time-line & hold then to it.

“Time some of them stop warm bench & work fi dem pay! Jamaica needs active, vibrant & brilliant MPs. When yuh done – SHUFFLE,” the tweet added.

On social media platform, Facebook, similar calls were being made for the Cabinet to be reshuffled, or for younger parliamentarians to be given ministerial portfolios.

“Would really like to see a Cabinet reshuffle coming out of this retreat. Some of the new MPs have been displaying by their constituency work that they are ready for national representation,” wrote Alvin Reid, a Facebook user.

“(They) should be given the chance to prove themselves, while there are some people holding ministerial portfolio responsibilities who really should take a step back for one reason or the other!” he added.

Another social media user, Rohan Slick, shared: “At the end (of the retreat), the country needs a Cabinet reshuffle and a clear plan of action for the next four years. Corruption should be at the top of the agenda.”

Added another user: “One things that is wrong with this picture that’s it’s only a buncha old people making decisions for the modern world… Get some new, fresh younger folks to see things from another viewpoint.”

Since the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won the February 2016 General Elections, several scandals have dogged the Administration over the years, with several of them being unresolved.

Among the scandals were that which engulfed the Ministry of Education, which resulted in its then portfolio minister, Ruel Reid, being forced to resign. He was later charged with fraud-relating offences stemming from alleged activities at the ministry.

The Holness Administration was also rocked by the Petrojam scandal, which resulted in Dr Andrew Wheatley being a casualty, as he was booted from the Cabinet as Science, Technology and Energy Minister.

After his party was triumphant in last year’s elections, Holness was returned as Prime Minister, and he gave a commitment to tackle corruption.

However, a number of Government ministries and related agencies continue to be dogged by controversies and allegations of corruption.

The latest scandal to face the Government involved Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) late last month.

Questions have been raised about possible conflict of interest relating to the awarding of a multimillion-dollar contract to overseas-based CCPA Capital Partners, a company that was leading the incorporation of the Jamalco refinery.

CAP is the vehicle through which the Government holds a 45 per cent stake in bauxite company Jamalco, which was badly impacted by a devastating fire at the plant last September.

CAP has since been removed from the Transport and Mining Ministry led by Robert Montague, who, himself, has been embroiled in several other controversies within that ministry, as well as at the National Security Ministry for which he once had portfolio responsibility.

With at least four public boards being forced to resign under Montague’s watch within the Holness administrations so far, three of the number occurred last month.

Finance and Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, has taken control of CAP, and while speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, he announced that the Auditor General’s Department is to probe the matter of the awarding of the contracts at CAP.

Clarke also indicated that there will be no renewal of the contract to CCPA Capital Partners.

With the question of multiple scandals and acts of corruption dogging the Government, former party leader Bruce Golding told Holness that he should not be afraid to use the “tremendous political capital” that he has amassed.

Speaking at last Sunday’s JLP annual conference, Golding warned Holness that, “If you don’t use it (the political capital), you’re going to lose it”.

At that point of his presentation, Golding turned to the party’s top brass, including Cabinet ministers, reminding them that integrity should be of importance and they should not take the electorate for granted.

“If we believe that we are put there to pursue our own interests or feather our own nests then wi letting down Andrew Holness, we’re ‘colting’ the game. We must not let him down. We must not let down the thousands of labourite who put us where we are, and who have kept us where we are,” pleaded Golding last Sunday.

“We must not spit in the faces of the thousands of Jamaicans who don’t identify themselves as labourites, but went and voted for us because of the trust and the confidence that Andrew (Holness) has inspired in them,” he continued.

The former prime minister said it was not fair for Holness to be spending his time correcting the missteps of others.

“Too often when he should be hitting boundaries and putting runs on the board, he is being forced to play defensive strokes to protect the wicket… It is not fair to him,” declared Golding.

He earlier told the conference that he had told Holness at a meeting between the two, that he had immense political capital that he should not be afraid to use.

Many political observers and commentators have since taken that advice to mean that a shift of some current Cabinet ministers could be on the cards if Holness follows his former party leader’s advice.

It is left to be seen if that does happen.