Amid Maroon community rift, Currie denies connection with wounding | Loop Jamaica

Richard Currie, the leader of the Accompong Maroons in St Elizabeth, is being accused by some members of the community of using force in leading them, this after a man was wounded during an altercation with associates of the Maroon chief on the weekend.

But Currie has denied the claims, arguing that the man who was wounded was his nephew who suffers from a mental illness.

The maroon leader has also claimed in the media that members of his security team took evasive action after they were attacked by his nephew, who he said was subsequently wounded.

He, however, said the members of his security team did not wound his nephew.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime on Friday night.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Currie said he was alerted to the incident at about 3am on Saturday while he was in his bed.

But amid the outline from Currie, a woman who is purportedly an aunt of the injured nephew, blasted the Maroon chief for his alleged actions in a voicenote, which has since gone viral.

“… A so yuh plan fi dweet? Yuh plan fi brutalise (and) abuse… di people dem?” the woman questioned in the voicenote in where she made several damning allegations.

“Yuh don’t care about the Maroons…,” the woman further posited.

In Wednesday’s interview, Currie said he was disappointed in the comments made by the woman, whom he named.

“I am very disappointed in her and how she would have gone about representing herself, particularly on social media, because there have been a spate of incidents…,” said Currie.

“Just the last few weeks or so… many allegations have been levelled against myself, members of my administration, my security team in an obvious attempt to destabilise my term in office,” he added.

In relation to the wounding of his nephew, Currie claimed that members of his security team attempted to shut down an event which was unauthorised, which led to the wounding incident

“In that process, an incident took place involving Chico (Currie’s nephew).

“Now let me be clear, the wounds inflicted on Chico were not inflicted by any member of my security team,” asserted Currie.

He continued: “Let it also be known that Chief Richard Currie (is) not a don, is not a gangster, but is an elected official supported by his people.”

Some individuals living within the Maroon community have accused Currie of arming members of his security detail with illegal weapons to enforce law and order

However, the Maroon leader has denied those allegations as well.

According to Currie, factions within the Maroon community are attempting to destabilise his leadership.

Additionally, he rejected assertions that any member of his security team had shot, beaten or threatened any Maroon with any gun.

Currie also denied assertions that he has provided members of his security detail with illegal guns.

It is understood that the St Elizabeth police have taken an interest in the allegations being made against Currie and members of his security team.

A probe has reportedly been launched into the matter, as the wounded man lodged a complaint with the police.