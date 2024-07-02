Amid Midday closure, JN revises RTGS and ACH cutoff times

All member companies of The Jamaica National Group will close to the public at noon today, July 2, 2024, as the country remains under a Hurricane Warning. They will remain closed on Wednesday, July 3.

The Jamaica National Group has fully activated its emergency response mechanisms to ensure the safety of employees and the security of infrastructure and the assets of companies, clients, and customers.

Cutoff times for local bank transfers done via the automated clearing house (ACH) and real time gross settlement (RTGS) have also been revised for July 2, 2024.

Revised cutoff times:

ACH transfers- 9:15 amRTGS transfers- 1 pm

“We take this opportunity to urge all members to be vigilant by preparing for the impending poor weather conditions to ensure their safety and security during this period,” JN said in a statement.

The JN Group will continue to provide updates via social media- Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter- and will keep members informed via emails about the restart of business and other pertinent information.

"We emphasise your safety during this period and extend empathy to our Caribbean neighbours who have been affected by Beryl and others who will be affected in the days ahead," it added.

In its latest bulletin Tuesday, the Meteorological Service said the Hurricane Warning issued late Monday remains in effect for the island as Hurricane Beryl continues to threaten Jamaica with devastating impacts.

At 7am, the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 15.0 degrees North, longitude 67.9 degrees West. This is about 485 km (300 miles) southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, or 1,005 km (625 miles) east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.