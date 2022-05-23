Amy the Butcher fancied for Labour Day Trophy | Loop Jamaica

Back-to-form filly, AMY THE BUTCHER, should start favourite to land Monday’s Labour Day Trophy at Caymanas Park to notch a second straight win since moving to Anthony Nunes’ barn after a flashy victory against non-winners of three races at seven furlongs a month ago.

Though reporting up in class at the exact trip, facing seasoned non-winners-of-four – including colts and geldings such as T BRADY, TAURUS BOY, UNRULY BOSS, SANTORINI and PRESS CONFERENCE – AMY THE BUTCHER’s win off a four-month lay-up suggests she’s back to her best, relishing her new barn after being bought privately.

Having shown early promise under Patrick Fong’s care last season, flooring highly thought of BIG JULE at seven furlongs and playing runner-up to SHE’S A WONDER in the fillies’ Guineas and Oaks, AMY THE BUTCHER went off the rails, unplaced in three races before emerging a market-springer first time out for Nunes.

Dick Cardenas has been recalled after piloting AMY THE BUTCHER to an easy win, five and a quarter lengths in 1:26.3. The filly reports with the exact 110lb and has been training well, clocking 1:00.4 for five furlongs round.

Though drawn against the rails, AMY THE BUTCHER’s pace should keep her out of trouble down the backstretch before Cardenas makes his move in what should be a ground-saving run into the straight to pounce on the speedsters.

First post for the nine-race Labour Day meet is 12:35 p.m.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – MONDAY, MAY 23

Race 1 – 1300m

Alexa’s Lodge (10), Sparkle Diamond (2)

Race 2 – 1100m

Cold Pursuit (7)

Race 3 -1500m

Ricky Ricardo (2)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Sudden Flight (8)

Race 5 – 800m St

Buzz Assault (8), Ultimatum (9)

Race 6 – 1400m

I Realise (7)

Race 7 -1000m Rd

She’s Fantastic (12)

Race 8 – 1100m

Yellowstone (10)

Race 9 – 1400m

Amy The Butcher (1)

