Analysis: Chinese demand answers on brutal restaurant attack

Hong Kong (CNN)It’s been ten days since a vicious attack on four female diners at a barbecue restaurant in China appalled and angered the country, but an information vacuum around the victims has kept the Chinese internet asking: “What really happened to those women?”

The women were brutally assaulted by nine men in the northern city of Tangshan after one of them objected to being sexually harassed.

The attack — captured on surveillance camera — has sent shock waves across China, sparking outrage from women who have long faced harassment and gender-based violence.

But the ensuing silence from the victims and their families has unsettled many who fear the worst for the women, underscoring the lack of public trust in a governing system that routinely covers up unwelcome news — a propensity that has only been further enabled by a raft of stringent restrictions under the country’s zero-Covid policy.

Many expressed fears for the women after watching the harrowing surveillance footage. The men dragged one woman outdoors by her hair, hit her with bottles and chairs and repeatedly kicked her in the head. A woman who tried to help her was pushed away, landing heavily on the back of her head on the stairs.