Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
41 minutes ago

Real Madrid’s Casemiro, right, duels for the ball with Frankfurt’s Randal Muani during the UEFA Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium, Finland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits).

MADRID (AP) — Brazil midfielder Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Speaking at a news conference, Ancelotti said Casemiro is in negotiations for a move. He didn’t specifically mention United.

“For what he’s done for this club, for the person that he is, we have to respect his wishes,” Ancelotti said. “There are negotiations at the moment, nothing is official, he’s still a Real Madrid player.

“But it’s clear that his desire is to leave and if he leaves, if he finds an agreement, we have the means to replace him.”

The 30-year-old Casemiro has been at Madrid since 2013 and is regarded as one of the world’s best holding midfielders.

United, which have lost their opening two games of the Premier League season, have been in the market for a center midfielder since the transfer window opened.

