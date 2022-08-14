Anderson Peters speaks for the first time since Harbour Master brawl Loop Jamaica

Grenadian javelin champ has broken his silence in the aftermath of an incident on board the Harbour Master which resulted in six Trinidadian men being charged.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the World Champ thanked people for their support and asked fans to keep his family in their prayers.

“Phew …! The past few days have been a rollercoaster for me – from being excited to return home after two great competitions, to being quickly ripped of such excitement replaced with pain and discomfort,” he posted.

“I know that you’re all concerned about my well-being, so please, know that I’m feeling better than I was in the immediate aftermath, but it will be a long road to full recovery.”

Peters said it’s been a challenging time for his family, and asked for positive thoughts and well -ishes to be extended to his brother who “also suffered from this dehumanising act.”

“On my behalf and that of my family, I say thank you to all citizens of Grenada, all persons near and far who have expressed your deep concerns since this occurrence. To all organisations, clubs and fraternities, thank you. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time,” said Peters.

He specifically thanked those who “lent a hand and even risked their own safety on the night of the incident” to assist him.

“I especially thank my parents and family, my coach, my bank family, my club and my sports family for the outpouring of support. Thank you for praying, sending well wishes and reaching out in many ways to provide support. My family and I appreciate all of this and in some sense, this energises us to be hopeful for better days to come.”

Peters found himself in the middle of a brawl with a group of Trinidadian men after an event late last week.

While there have been conflicting reports about the sequence of events leading up to the brawl, six Trinidadian men were arrested and the vessel was seized and impounded pending further investigation.