Andre Blake deems two-day goalkeeper clinic a success Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz captain, Andre Blake, deemed his inaugural two-day goalkeeper clinic a tremendous success as he guided emerging talents at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Mona on December 14 and 15.

More than 20 goalkeepers from the Manning and daCosta Cup competitions, including two women goalkeepers from the Reinas Academy, participated in the invitational clinic, receiving world-class training from a team of coaches.

The coaching staff featured Blake’s Philadelphia Union coach, Phil Wheddon, Jamaica’s Under-20 goalkeeper coach, Andrew Sewell, Reinas Academy’s Neo Oxford, Kingston College’s Robert Beckford, and Reggae Boyz goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

Goalkeepers at the Andre Blake goalkeeper clinic listen to the instructors. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Blake expressed satisfaction with the clinic’s outcome, stating, “The commitment and focus from all the goalkeepers were good, and the hope is that they will return to their clubs and schools, realizing what they need to work on to get to the next level.”

Drawing on his experience at the highest level, Blake emphasized the potential benefits of discovering talented individuals and supporting their personal and professional development for the benefit of both the country and the players.

The clinic encompassed various exercises such as handling, diving, cutbacks, repositioning, and functional play.

“Over the two days, we focused extensively on footwork because goalkeeping is evolving, and if you can’t use your feet, you’re at a disadvantage. So, if we can instill that skill in them from now, we can set them up for success,” Blake reasoned.

Clarendon College’s goalkeeper, Roshae Burrell, commended the clinic, stating, “It was a great experience; I learned a lot from Andre Blake. He’s a good trainer, and coach Phil has a great coaching style; he is a good coach!”

For Hydel High’s Tajarie Lee, the experience was wonderful, saying “The clinic has been great; I learned a lot, and all that they teach us, I intend to apply on the training ground and the pitch going forward.”

National Under-20 coach Andrew Sewell, who played the dual role of teacher and student, praised the initiative, stating, “The experience was truly wonderful, I must say. It was top-notch and professional. The clinic was much needed, and I learned a lot as well. I must commend Andre Blake for this initiative.”

The Andre Blake goalkeeper clinic was made possible through the generous support of the JFF, ISSA, The Sagicor Foundation, Spectrum Systems, PrintWare Tech, Tru Shake, Powerade, Wata, Courtyard Marriott Hotel, Leep Marketing, and Uhlsport.