Andre Blake nominated for 2022 MLS Save of the Year and MVP Loop Jamaica

Reggae Boyz goalkeeper and captain Andre Blake has been nominated for two individual awards for the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) Year-End awards.

Blake, who plays for Philadelphia Union, has been nominated for the 2022 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate and is a finalist for the Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player award.

Blake’s big save took place on May 1 in Nashville SC’s home opener at the new GEODIS Park. With the home team pushing for an early goal, they ran into Blake as they were denied in the 23rd minute with his huge stop on Alex Muhl at the doorstep of the Union goal after a Nashville SC corner.

MLS Year-End Award winners will be announced over the coming weeks, culminating in the presentation of the MLS MVP award in early November during the week of the MLS Cup.

Blake has been an integral part of the Union’s best regular season in club history.

The two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year led the league in clean sheets and has kept the Union at a league-low 26 goals to establish a new league record for the fewest goals allowed in a 34-game season.

His 15 shutouts this season set a new club record (previously 12) and set the single-season record for wins (19). The four-time MLS All-Star, holds the Union’s all-time records for goalkeepers in games played, games started, minutes played, saves and clean sheets, as well as the single-season saves record.

The nomination for MLS MVP is the second of his career and makes him the first goalkeeper in MLS history to be a finalist twice, with his other finalist appearance coming in 2020.