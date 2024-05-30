Andre Blake out 4-6 weeks after meniscus surgery Loop Jamaica

Andre Blake out 4-6 weeks after meniscus surgery
5 hrs ago

Andre Blake.

Jamaica’s international goalkeeper Andre Blake, who plays Major League Soccer in the USA for the Philadelphia Union, will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks following meniscus surgery.

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin announced the news at a press conference on Tuesday.

Curtin provided details on the Union’s website regarding the injury that has kept Blake out since the end of April.

“It was a minor surgery where there were a couple of little loose flaps in there and they cleaned up his meniscus, which had a little minor, minor tear,” Curtin said. “But overall, you guys know how much we miss him and how important he is to this team.”

As a result of the injury, Blake will miss the start of the Reggae Boyz’ Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Reggae Boyz will open their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Dominica on June 6 at the National Stadium in Kingston. The team will then travel to Dominica for the return game on June 9.

