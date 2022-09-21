Andre Blake to receive 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award Loop Jamaica

Reggae Boyz goalkeeper and captain Andre Blake, who plays for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer (MLS), is the recipient of the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award.

The John Wanamaker Athletic Award has been presented since 1961 to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in which they excel.

The 31-year-old Blake, who currently leads the league in most goalkeeping categories, is a four-time MLS All-Star, two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and has been nominated twice for an ESPY award for best Major League Soccer player.

Thanks in large part to his efforts, the Philadelphia Union has been steadily holding first place in the Eastern Conference this season and is again in contention for the MLS Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record.

“I am grateful to be recognized by the Philadelphia sports community and honoured to accept the Wanamaker Award on behalf of my family, teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union organization,” said Blake. “Throughout my career, I have strived to set an example on and off the field of what it means to be a strong leader and community advocate. I hope that I’ve inspired the future generation of young athletes to work hard and keep chasing their dreams.”

“It is our privilege to recognize Andre Blake as the recipient of the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award for his commitment to the City of Philadelphia, his teammates and the game of soccer,” said Don Smolenski, Philadelphia Eagles president and PHL Sports chair.

The awards presentation and luncheon will take place Wednesday, October 26 at the Crystal Tea Room.