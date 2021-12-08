Andre Russell returns to Australian Big Bash League | Loop Jamaica

West Indies T20 superstar Andre Russell will return to Australian Big Bash League (BBL) this season after a four-year absence.

The 33-year-old Jamaican will join the Melbourne Stars for a five-game stint, beginning with their first home game against the Sydney Thunder at the MCG on Friday.

Russell hasn’t played for a BBL franchise since the 2016/17 season with the Thunder, where he became a fan-favourite during his two years in Sydney.

He played 19 games for the Thunder across the three seasons, with his last BBL appearance coming in early January 2017 when he was stretchered off Spotless Stadium in a game against the Stars.

Russell has played 387 domestic T20 games across the globe, as well as a further 67 for the West Indies, and is one of the most exciting and dynamic players in the game.

“To have someone of Andre’s quality play for the Melbourne Stars is a huge signing for our club,” Melbourne Stars coach, David Hussey said. “We want our Stars family to watch the best players in action at the MCG and Andre is world-class. I can’t wait to work with him in the time that he’s here and look forward to his debut on Friday night.”.

Russell has scored 6,430 runs across his career in T20 cricket at an average of 26.24, while taking 343 wickets at an average of 25.69.