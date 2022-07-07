Andrew Bellamy resigns as CEO of Xaymaca International | Loop Jamaica

Xaymaca International CEO, Andrew Bellamy, has resigned from the popular carnival band.

He cited a non-alignment of the company goals and operations among the main reasons for his resignation.

“Despite countless meetings, efforts to improve our company’s financial position, mediation and the implementation of personally compromising strategies; my decision to resign effective immediately is a result of months of futile efforts to get to a consensus and/or support on the direction of the operations of the band with the majority of co-shareholders and board members,” Bellamy stated in a letter to the board chairman dated Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The local shareholders of Xaymaca International Carnival Band are Akil Strachan, Ian Bourne, Kandi King, Mark Lalor, Richard Spence, Steven Lofters and Bellamy.

Bellamy noted that Xaymaca was his brainchild and dream for the past six years and that walking away from the brand is “heart-rending.”

“The Xaymaca International brand is STRONG with untapped potential; which is the paramount reason that myself and two other shareholders (Ian Bourne and Richard Spence) have been committed to keep the brand alive both financially and through economically viable business strategies since the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020. But without the commitment and consensus from all shareholders, the continuous positive trajectory of the brand will be diminished.”

The masqueraders who have put their trust in the Xaymaca Brand were also referenced in the letter from Bellamy.

“I am available to discuss the transition of my leadership and my plans to ensure our masqueraders over the past five years are appeased for the trust they placed in my personal brand and the one we sought to build through the Xaymaca International Carnival Experience.”

The letter concluded with Bellamy stating that his exit also comes when additional focus is needed for his other business endeavours as he seeks to expand and venture into new national entertainment projects.

The Xaymaca International carnival band had its first independent band launch in November 2017 and has participated in three consecutive road marches for Carnival in Jamaica.

Its band launch in November 2019 showcased costumes for carnival in 2020 but has not been utilised by masqueraders due to the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the band’s decision to not participate in the Carnival Road March on July 10, 2022.