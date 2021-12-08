Andrew Simpson says CCA Capital Partners caught in ‘cross-fire’ at CAP | Loop Jamaica

President and founder of CCPA Capital Partners, Andrew Simpson, has moved to clarify and defend his company’s past affiliation with the controversy-hit Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP]), insisting that all was above board.

In a six-and-a-half-minute-long recording, Simpson, a consultant with more than 20 years’ experience with some of Jamaica’s leading financial institutions, also disputed some of what was reported in the public domain as it regards CCPA Capital Partners’ contractual arrangements with CAP.

Simpson described the controversy swirling around him and his company as being “caught in a cross-fire of what appears to be a dispute among former board of directors of CAP”.

After reports of a dispute among board members surfaced in November, ostensibly having to do with the award of contracts to CCPA Partners, Prime Minister Andrew Holness removed responsibility for CAP from the Robert Montague-led Mining Ministry to the Finance and the Public Service Ministry under the guidance of Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

On November 30, Clarke told the Parliament that the auditor general had launched a probe into the award of contracts at CAP where then-Chairman Norman Reid reportedly resigned in protest against the renewal of a contract to the Simpson-led company.

Questions were raised about how Capital Partners was engaged in the first place.

Despite these developments and lingering questions, Simpson said his company prides itself on integrity and value creation and oftentimes undertakes client engagement on a success fee basis, depending on the mandate at hand.

He outlined that the company currently maintains a client base in real estate development, hospitality, manufacturing and distribution, energy, mining and alumina, and retail petroleum distribution.

“We also maintain business referral relationships with several local and international financial institutions. These have made a tremendous impact for our clients and we continue to have strong relationships with Jamaica’s leading financial institutions and other local and international advisory firms,” he noted.

Asserting that much of what has been placed in the public domain is a misrepresentation of the facts, Simpson stated: “My name and the name of my firms have been mentioned in the media in an adverse way”.

“The facts are, we did not have consecutive six-month contracts. The final proposed contract was not valued at US$30,000 per month. I am not a member of any political party, neither am I a constituent of any minister. I am not even enumerated [to vote],” he added.

Simpson noted that he worked alongside five other contractors to CAP with a common objective to provide value. He said that as a consultant, he reported to the executive management of CAP. He said, too, that he remains confident in the process by which his firm was engaged “and has been serving that entity”.

“I’m also confident that value has been delivered to the client, and ultimately the people of Jamaica,” he argued.

Simpson, in the recording, said: “My company and I find it strange that despite our contracts being leaked to the media, no mention has been made to these facts”.

According to him, amidst the controversy being played out in the public domain, his company maintained constant dialogue with all disputing members of the CAP Board via numerous meetings and conference calls.

CCPA Capital Partners is the company that was leading the incorporation of the Jamalco refinery. CAP is the vehicle through which the government holds a 45 per cent stake in bauxite company Jamalco, which was impacted by a devastating fire in September.