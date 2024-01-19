Andrew’s century in vain as West Indies lose U19 World Cup opener Loop Jamaica

Jewel Andrew scored a brilliant century, but it was not enough as West Indies suffered a 31-run defeat to host country South Africa in the opening match of the 15th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Sent into bat, South Africa scored 285 for nine in their 50 overs and then bowled out West Indies for 254 despite Andrew scoring 130 runs, the first century of the ICC World Cup 2024.

Opening batsman Lhuan-Dre Pretorius scored 40 runs from 34 balls, taking charge with a flurry of boundaries as South Africa appeared poised to set a formidable total despite losing a couple of wickets.

Oliver Whitehead came in at number five, and after surviving a close call, helped South Africa rebuild their innings. Along with David Teeger, he added 48 runs for the fourth wicket. However, he was caught at mid-on for 26 after he tried to charge Deshawn James down the wicket.

Nathan Sealy struck twice in his ninth over, removing Romashan Pillay for 0 and the set James Teeger for 44 to put West Indies ahead.

Dewan Marais helped captain Juan James to settle in and the duo added crucial runs towards the end of the innings. Marais’ impressive 50 came off merely 33 balls. He finished as the innings top-scorer with 65 from 38. James scored 47 from 54 balls.

Nathan Sealy had the best bowling figures for the West Indies with three for 34 from his 10 allotted overs.

In response, the West Indies Under-19 found the going tough against the young Proteas. Left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka ran through the top-order, picking Adrian Weir (0), captain Stephan Pascal (6) and Joshua Dorne (9) in the first 12 balls of his spell.

An aggressive Jordan Johson tried to counter-attack but eventually fell for 21 to Riley Norton. At the end of 10 overs, the West Indies Under-19 were scoring at a healthy pace of 7.3 but had lost five wickets.

Andrew and Nathan Sealy made their intentions clear by going for their shots, ensuring that West Indies moved ahead at a brisk pace. In the next 15 overs, the duo added nearly 100 runs to keep the young West Indies in the game.

Andrew struck the first century of the tournament and just when it looked like the two had done enough to take the game away from South Africa, Sealy was run out for 33 from the deep by a direct hit at the score at 190 for six to add intrigue to the contest.

Andrew kept going with assistance from Tarrique Edward (13) and Nathan Edward (12). However, Kwena Maphaka and Riley Norton struck in the later overs to run through the West Indies lower order.

Andrew’s dismissal on 130 off 96 deliveries, which included three magnificent sixes and 14 boundaries, all but sealed the game for the Proteas. West Indies were all out for 254 in 40.1 overs.

A match-winning bowling performance from Kwena Maphaka with figures of five for 38 earned him the Player of the Match Award.

West Indies will take on Scotland in their second match on January 24.