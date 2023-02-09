Android users, update your Loop App for the best experience Loop Jamaica

Android users, update your Loop App for the best experience Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Dear valued reader, we are aware that some of you may not be receiving push notifications in your trusted Loop News app recently.

The issue is relative to Android users only.

But, not to worry.

Here are some steps to ensure you again start receiving push notifications and continue enjoying the Caribbean’s most reliable source for News, Entertainment, Business, Sports and Lifestyle content.

If you are on version 4.0.78, which is the latest version of the app, but have not opened the app or received a notification, you simply need to open the app and you should start receiving notifications soon after.If you are NOT on version 4.0.78 you should update to this version, and then open the app at least once to start receiving notifications.

The new version of the app will correct the push notification information from your device so you can start receiving the notifications.

Please ensure you open the app after updating to version 4.0.78, otherwise, the notification information won’t update.

